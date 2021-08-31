Monona police affirm support for Latinx community, host bike rodeo at Nuestro Mundo

More than one hundred community members turned out to a Monona Police Department bicycling event this weekend that was meant to affirm local support for the Latinx community and increase bicycle access locally.
Monona police hosted a bike rodeo Saturday, Aug. 28 at Nuestro Mundo, a Spanish-English dual-language immersion charter school on Nichols Road.
Local children and families could bicycle through beginner or intermediate obstacle courses in the parking lot of the school. Bicycle repairs, test-rides on mountain bikes, food from PAPA’s BBQ food truck and free bicycle helmets from UW-Health were also available.
Monona PD officers spent the day teaching families about the road signs and obstacles they may encounter biking, and helping them with their technique. Monona Police School Resource Officer Luke Wunsch spent the day teaching the youngest participants the basics of riding.
An important goal of the event, Monona Police officials said, is affirming its support for the local Latinx community.
“We’ve never done anything like this, of this magnitude before,” said Community Relations Officer Nate Reynolds. “We’re trying to become that more welcoming community that we strive to be every day, and this is one way we can do that.”
Reynolds described the local Latinx community as “very accepting” and “very welcoming,” saying it’s something the police department wants to emulate as much as possible.
Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin agreed.
“I know sometimes that the police and our presence can be an intimidating factor for a lot of communities, a lot of cultures, and especially as it relates to undocumented persons,” the chief said. “This is a reaffirmation of our commitment to… the fact that persons in that community are members of our community and we want them to feel safe. We want them to feel comfortable interacting and engaging with their police department.”
Looking ahead, Chaney Austin said the bike rodeo is not a one and done event. He said there will likely be similar events in the future.
“Anything that we can do for outreach to the Latinx community and the undocumented persons in our community, we will gladly support and have as many opportunities to partake in that as we can,” he said. “I want this to be an ongoing sort of series of events.”
The police department partnered with the City of Madison’s transportation department and its Pedestrian Bicycle Registration Coordinator Pepe Barros, along with BikEquity Madison, UW-Health Safe Kids, Down with Bikes, The Madison Community Mobile Bike Shop, Wheels for Winners, Free Bikes 4 Kidz and other local groups for the event.