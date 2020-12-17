The Monona Fire Department is continuing to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association as it has for several months, but until the end of 2020, it will be matching all donations up to $1,000.
“A big thank you to all that have donated already over the last few months to the Muscular Dystrophy Association,” a MFD statement said. “The Muscular Dystrophy Association could really use your help.”
To donate, visit mononafiredepartment.com and click the MDA logo or go to the Monona Fire Department Facebook page.
