To the editor,

I was lately reminded of a saying attributed to Benito Mussolini. It has to do with how, in his opinion, a nation is to be effectively governed: to be steered in the direction that its fascist leader prefers. It went something like this: 

“If you pluck a chicken, one feather at a time (at lengthy intermittences), nobody will ever notice that, at some point, the chicken is wholly without feathers.” 

I thought of that saying, that imagery, while watching Fox’s Tucker Carlson last Friday. 

He said, with alarm, at its shocking permissiveness, “The NBA now allows its players to take a knee, during the playing of our national anthem, before each game.” 

Now, Dear Reader, please read carefully that statement (of fact, I guess), and once again. And – assuming that I’ve accurately reported what Mr. Carlson said – please make of it what you will.

For my part, I think that that Republican luminary was then being grossly careless. In public, by pulling out many more than just one feather, on just that one Friday, from our hapless, denuded, dear American bird.

Dick Behling

Cottage Grove

Load comments