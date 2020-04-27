The Monona Public Library recently received a $57,000 gift from the Darlene Brown estate.
“Imagine how pleased we were to receive notice that one of our beloved patrons, Darlene Brown, named Monona Public Library as a beneficiary of her estate,” said Ryan Claringbole, library director.
A $57,235.09 check was recently received by the library. The Darlene Brown estate was divided among Monona Public Library, Monona United Methodist Church, Dane County Humane Society and The Salvation Army of Dane County.
“We are sincerely grateful to the estate of Darlene Brown for supporting the future of the library,” said Chad Speight, president of Monona Public Library Foundation Inc. “The fact that Mrs. Brown chose to include the library in her will is a wonderful way to pay tribute to a life well-lived.”
Brown, of Monona, was 88 when she died in October 2017. She was born in Spring Green and attended a one-room schoolhouse through eighth grade. After graduating from high school, Brown attended secretarial school and shortly thereafter began a longstanding career with Prudential Insurance in Madison. In 1952, she married the love of her life, James K. Brown.
Brown was a gourmet cook known for her tasty desserts and meals made from scratch. She and her husband enjoyed socializing and dancing at the East Side Club where they were lifetime members.
In addition to her love for Jim, Brown was devoted to her faithful feline companion of 15 years, Fuzz. She also loved to knit afghans for friends and for families in need.
An avid reader, especially of mysteries and novels, she was known as a frequent visitor at the Monona library.
“She was a kind woman who often talked about how much they enjoyed entertaining while her husband was still alive,” said Ronda Pettey-Kucher, retired circulation supervisor. “Darlene was an ardent advocate for libraries and was generous with her donations to Monona Library.”
Established in 1962, and expanded to more than double its original size in 2001, Monona Public Library is close to the heart of Monona. Operated by the city of Monona to serve its residents and the surrounding community, the library’s mission is to enrich lives by building community connections, fostering imagination, and opening up a world of ideas.
Monona Public Library provides a wide variety of materials, services, and programs for people of all ages with:
– 27,476 total square feet of space.
– 231,854 total visits per year.
– 11,640 total programs per year.
– Access to nearly 3 million items through the South Central Library System, representing 790,000 different titles.
Monona Public Library Foundation was established as a nonprofit in 2005 for the purpose of enhancing Monona Public Library’s services beyond what can be provided through taxes or other usual revenue sources. Annually, the foundation board of directors uses distributions from the fund for such purposes as the purchase of supplemental materials to enhance or expand the library collection; special programs, performances or lectures; staff training and development; and equipment or furnishings outside the scope of the library’s budget.
The Monona Public Library Foundation Inc. Endowment Fund is a component fund of Madison Community Foundation.
For information on how to make a memorial gift to Monona Public Library Foundation, contact Claringbole at 222-6127 or ryan@mononalibrary.org. Benefactors may create a memorial gift using assets such as cash, appreciated securities, real estate or tangible personal property.
To make a gift to Monona Library through an estate, use the legal name Monona Public Library Foundation Inc., 1000 Nichols Road, Monona, WI 53716.
