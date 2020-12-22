The Cottage Grove Town Board approved the town's 2021 budget at a meeting Monday.
The Town Board approved a 2021 budget with $3.10 million in projected expenditures, down 5.78% from $3.29 million in 2020.
Total projected revenue in the 2020 budget is up 1.81% from $2.62 million to $2.67 million in 2021, largely due to a 2.6% increase in town property taxes to be collected. The town's assessed value increased from $399.6 million to $404.2 million and the mill rate increased as well.
The town's mill rate (dollars of taxes per $1,000 of assessed value) is $4.1396 in 2020, up from $4.0802 in 2019.
At its Dec. 7 meeting, the town approved the 2020 tax levy. Property tax bills were mailed last week.Tax payments will not be accepted in person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Payments can be made by check, money order or credit/debit card. Visit the town website for more information.
In other board business:
- The 2021 revaluation of all taxable real estate scheduled with Associated Appraisal Consultants has been converted to exterior-only inspections. This will reduce the cost for the town by $6,000 and alleviate some COVID-19 concerns.
- The board considered closing the town office to the public until further notice due to COVID-19. The board decided not to close it at this time, but left the option with the town clerk to close it in the future if the need arises.
- The board also discussed the use of town roads as ATV routes. Deputy Kelsey Gilmore of the Dane County Sheriff's Office was present to answer questions from the board. Gilmore said Cross Plains and Mazomanie in Dane County currently have roads as ATV routes. She also said Oregon is thinking about it and Black Earth in the process of establishing it.
The discussion was the first time the board had discussed the topic and no significant action was taken. It will likely come up for future discussion as soon as January.
