Monona Grove girls swim defeats Beaver Dam

With Beaver Dam only fielding a team of four swimmers, Monona Grove easily swam to 136-23 victory on senior night on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
“We look at different meets to see who we are facing, and then we can swim some different events. We swim a lot of meets in high school, it’s every week basically, so it’s definitely a nice opportunity to swim some different events, try some new things out, get some more times as we go into the final part of the season,” said Monona Grove girls swim head coach Chris Tatsuguchi.
In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Morgan Heilman, sophomore Macy Ganshert, freshman Breleigh Ganshert and junior Gabby Holler took first with a time of one minute and 58.03 seconds. Freshman Audrey Schoenherr won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:05.66.
Sophomore Tessa Gordon (2:19.17) won the 200-yard individual medley, Breleigh Ganshert (25.33) won the 50-yard freestyle and Heilman (1:03.20) won the 100-yard butterfly. Freshman Jordan Sarubbi (57.99) took first place in the 100-yard freestyle. Breleigh Ganshert won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:41.81.
“We’re still trying to make some line-up decisions for conference and sectionals, so a meet like this definitely helps us figure some of those things out,” said Tatsuguchi.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Gordon, junior Allison Cunningham, sophomore Kelley Ryan and freshman Brynn Jondle earned first place with a time of 1:47.01. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Sarubbi, Jondle, Heilman and sophomore Kiarra Kahl (3:52.64) defeated teammates Schoenherr, Holler, Gordon and freshman Audrey Garrett (3:58.25) for first place.
Heilman won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:02.82. Gordon took first (1:14.38) in the 100-yard breaststroke. With the win over Beaver Dam, the Silver Eagles went undefeated in Badger Conference duels this season.
“This year we had a really deep team, and they really stepped up when we needed to. There were a few tough duels that we kind of looked at, that we knew were going to test us and at those meets, the girls really did step up and swam well,” said Tatsuguchi.
Team scores: Monona Grove 136, Beaver Dam 23.