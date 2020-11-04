Samba Baldeh has won Assembly District 48 by a margin of over 59%.

Baldeh, a Democrat, defeated Republican Samuel Anderson, receiving 79.6% of the vote, according to figures from the Dane County Clerk's Office just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The seat is the former seat of Melissa Sargent, who won a race for state senate on Tuesday.

Baldeh is a former president and current member of the City of Madison common council.

Baldeh is an immigrant from Gambia. According to the Wisconsin Muslim Journal, Baldeh will be the first Muslim in the Wisconsin Assembly.

