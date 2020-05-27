Cottage Grove American Legion Post 248 conducted a Memorial Day ceremony Saturday, May 23.
Keeping with current local restrictions, the ceremony was attended by nine people from the American Legion, the Auxiliary and the local Boy Scouts. The Boy Scouts served as the ceremony’s flag bearers. Earlier, on May 21022, the Scouts assisted the Legion by placing flags at the graves of deceased veterans.
The American Legion is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youths and sponsoring programs in the community that advocate patriotism and devotion to fellow servicemembers and veterans.
The Boy Scouts have assisted in Memorial Day activities with the Legion for several years and are trained on flag etiquette by Scoutmaster Tom Knickmeier.
