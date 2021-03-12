WPS sign
WPS Health Solutions plans to lay off 128 employees from two Wisconsin locations beginning in May.

According to a filing with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, 36 employees from its Monona location and 92 from the WPS location in Rothschild will be affected.

The date of the first layoffs is expected to be May 3, according to the filing.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that contract changes within the federal government market are the reason for the layoffs, but plans for a remake of the company's headquarters in Monona are unchanged.

A WPS spokesperson did not have any additional comment to make about the possibility of additional layoffs in the future when contacted by the Herald-Independent on Friday.

