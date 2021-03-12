WPS Health Solutions plans to lay off 128 employees from two Wisconsin locations beginning in May.
According to a filing with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, 36 employees from its Monona location and 92 from the WPS location in Rothschild will be affected.
The date of the first layoffs is expected to be May 3, according to the filing.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported that contract changes within the federal government market are the reason for the layoffs, but plans for a remake of the company's headquarters in Monona are unchanged.
A WPS spokesperson did not have any additional comment to make about the possibility of additional layoffs in the future when contacted by the Herald-Independent on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.