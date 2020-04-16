Much like other events around the country, MackFest 2020 is in a holding pattern.
The event is still scheduled for Saturday, July 18, and organizers have not made any decisions regarding holding, delaying or canceling the event. However, if MackFest is held, it will be a complete event like in years past.
Organizers are watching the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will err on the side of caution as the event draws closer.
MackFest is held in honor of Pat Mackesey, former businessman, community supporter and village president in Cottage Grove.
Proceeds from the event benefit Monona Grove High School scholarships.
Monitor www.mackfest.com as updates will be posted as soon as changes in the pandemic dictate. Questions can be sent to admin@MackFest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.