The Monona Police and Fire Commission (PFC) has named a new police chief.
Brian Chaney Austin, a captain with the Madison Police Department, has been named the city’s new police chief, the city announced Tuesday afternoon.
Since the retirement of Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga in late 2020, Sara Deuman has served as the interim chief. Deuman was one of two finalists for the position with Chaney Austin.
Austin, who has 19 years of experience in law enforcement, most recently as the city of Madison’s captain of police for traffic and specialized services, will begin in his new role on June 1.
“It is an honor to serve as your next police chief,” Chaney Austin said. “I am eager to join the team of wonderful employees here at the city of Monona. I am especially grateful for the trust bestowed upon me to lead the exceptionally talented and dedicated team of officers, dispatchers and staff of the Monona Police Department. I look forward to contributing to our mission in working together to create a safe and equitable place for all to live, work and recreate here in the city of Monona.
The PFC thanked the community for its involvement in the process, Chaney Austin for “his energy and innovative thinking to lead the department,” and Deuman “for her dedicated leadership of the Police Department during this transitional period.”
A total of 24 people applied for the position, which was narrowed down to four recently. Two of the four dropped out due to family or other job commitments, leaving Deuman and Chaney Austin as the two candidates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.