Monona Grove "exceeds expectations" on state-issued report card

Monona Grove School District earned a rating of “exceeded expectations” in the 2020-21 school year with an average score of 70.4 on its state issued report card from the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), a number down 5.4 from its score of 75.8 in the 2018-19 school year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DPI officials have urged caution when interpreting district scores, which were released last month.
For students who opt in to testing, they’re rated on four main categories: performance on state assessment tests, yearly growth in test performance, target group outcomes and the percentage of students on-track for graduation.
School district representatives also cited a high number of students who opted out of the testing due to COVID-19 as a potential reason behind its drop in overall score.
“One of the key considerations this year is, because the testing took place a year ago during the pandemic, we had very low test participation,” said Superintendent Dan Olson. “So keep in mind that may have skewed the results.”
Olson said in some cases, test participation at Monona Grove schools was as low as 50%.
DPI has five overall accountability ratings, which are given to each individual district school and then averaged out for a final overall district score:
• 83 to 100: significantly exceeds expectations
• 70 to 82.9: exceeds expectations
• 58 to 69.9: meets expectations
• 48 to 57.9: meets few expectations
• 0 to 47.9: fails to meet expectations
Broken down by school, Cottage Grove School and Winnequah School scored the highest, with overall ratings of 80.9 and 75.6, respectively.
MG21 scored the lowest at 59.2, Glacial Drumlin School second to last at 66 and Monona Grove High School scored in the middle at 73.7.
Olson emphasized that the schools’ test scores are merely “one set of data points” and are “by no means a comprehensive report” of the district’s academic achievements.
DPI’s report also broke down the demographics of students included in the data, reporting that 7.7% were students with disabilities, 19.6% were considered economically disadvantaged and 2.4% were English learners.
The report also put Monona Grove School District ahead of the state average in English language arts growth, but below the state average in mathematics growth.
Olson and the district’s director of instruction, Lisa Heipp, projected that the district’s scores will rise in 2021-22 and beyond.
“Statewide and even nationally we saw a dip in scores [last year]… but we would expect scores to rise this year,” said Olson.
“Once we have kids more regularly in school… that’s only going to have a positive impact on… state tests,” added Heipp. “Our teachers were remarkable, they still are remarkable, they’re doing just Herculean work to make sure that our kids are getting what they need.”
You can read the district’s full DPI report card here: https://apps2.dpi.wi.gov/reportcards/home.