MONONA GROVE GIRLS BASKETBALL Monona Grove girls basketball team dominates Monroe Dec 6, 2021 The Monona Grove girls basketball team rolled through the Monroe Cheesmakers with an 88-14 victory on Saturday, Dec. 4.Five Silver Eagles hit double figures with Ally Yundt scoring 19 points. Avery Poole added 15 points, Karsyn Nelson dropped 13, and Aubrey Smith and Abbey Inda each recorded 11 points.The Silver Eagles are 3-0 on the season.