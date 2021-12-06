Offers go here

hot
MONONA GROVE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monona Grove girls basketball team dominates Monroe

  • 1 min to read

The Monona Grove girls basketball team rolled through the Monroe Cheesmakers with an 88-14 victory on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Five Silver Eagles hit double figures with Ally Yundt scoring 19 points. Avery Poole added 15 points, Karsyn Nelson dropped 13, and Aubrey Smith and Abbey Inda each recorded 11 points.

The Silver Eagles are 3-0 on the season.

 

