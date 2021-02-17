February has been a month of frigid temperatures, but that hasn’t stopped the Monona Police Department and Fire Department from freezing for a good cause.
On Feb. 16, the Monona Police Department hosted a polar plunge fundraiser alongside the Monona Fire Department. The event was part of a larger fundraising campaign, with all proceeds going to the Special Olympics.
Community Relations Officer Nathan Reynolds plunged into open water near the 6300 block of Inland Way, behind the Monona Bank River Rink and the Four Lakes Yacht Club. Monona Fire personnel were on site for rescue services.
Under normal circumstances, a community polar plunge would have been held. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, the police department is encouraging citizens to get involved virtually.
“Things have been challenging with the pandemic, but the nice thing about this is that we were able to get creative,” Reynolds said. “The traditional polar plunge is safe in large part because we have first responders on site, so it’s different this year.”
Reynolds said community members can donate to the cause online, or record themselves doing an outdoor activity, though he advised residents not to go near bodies of water.
“For safety measures, members of the public are encouraged to do an at-home plunge to maximize safety. We really don’t want people jumping in the water or a lake by themselves,” said Reynolds. “You can record yourself doing anything outside, whether it’s sledding or building a snow fort, that would certainly suffice.”
Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said going out on the ice without first responders or medics on hand is extremely dangerous.
“The number one thing for people to remember is that ice and water are never safe. There is no safe level of ice thickness, and there is always the possibility of dropping through into the water,” McMullen said.
According to McMullen, even with 10 days of freezing temperatures leading up to Reynolds’ plunge, the ice still wasn’t sturdy.
“The ice was rotten, even with 10 previous days of below zero weather. There was a strong current in the water, and the water temperature was right around 34 degrees,” said McMullen. “Falling in, it becomes easy to be swept away and under the ice shelf, where it becomes very hard to find you.”
If you do plan on going on icy waters for activities this winter, McMullen suggests wearing a life jacket, letting friends and family know where you are and when you plan to return, and going in pairs or groups whenever possible.
Community members have until March 5 to donate directly to the online fundraiser at https://www.classy.org/fundraiser/3129174. As of Feb. 17, $1,000 had been raised to support the Special Olympics.
Reynolds and McMullen said it’s a cause that both departments find important to support.
“[The Special Olympics athletes] really do represent the best of us,” Reynolds said. “What I mean by that is, if you go watch them compete, even if they’re on a team or an individual sport, they are happier for their teammate or whoever they’re playing against… they’re happier for them to succeed than they are for themselves. It’s an incredible thing to be around and we need to do everything that we can on our end to make sure they get the opportunity to do that.”
McMullen agreed.
“The Special Olympics are near to our hearts because we are a community fire department. We are here to serve all members of our community, and helping those individuals that make up the Special Olympics reach the goals they have set is incredibly fulfilling to watch and be a part of,” said McMullen. “We are proud to support initiatives like this that help raise the bar for every member of our community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.