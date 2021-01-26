One Madison company had Cottage Grove in mind with a recent face shield donation.
MCD, Inc., a graphic arts and printing company, donated plastic face shields to a number of Cottage Grove groups, including the Cottage Grove Fire Department and Deer Grove EMS.
The village of Cottage Grove also received face shields that the village said would be used for its police and parks departments.
Deer Grove EMS said the following in a statement:
"It can likely be said that we all did not imagine the length to which an ordeal like COVID-19 would last. Nor could we imagine the profound losses we have witnessed thus far. Our survivors spirit tells us to go on, to keep at the fight, and double down to persevere. If there is one clarified understanding we have grown to appreciate, it’s that we do not wage this battle alone.
Partnerships, cooperation, communication, and a constellation of efforts, we share a desire to help our fellow humankind. Harnessing our unified strengths is how we will slog through and forge our way to the other side of this pandemic.
We at Deer Grove work willingly towards these achievements, and we are well aware that without the kindness and generosity of neighbors, we would be at much greater odds.
Today we give thanks to MCD Incorporated who have generously manufactured and donated sturdy wrap around face shields to our Personal Protective Equipment stock. These shields allow us to respond and be ready to repel infective droplets that could decimate our staff. We will remain resolute, and we will keep partners like MCD in our hearts."
