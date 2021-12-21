Avery Poole scores 33, MG gets wins over McFarland, Stoughton and Fort Atkinson

Monona Grove improved to a 7-0 record with a non-conference 69-64 win over McFarland on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Senior guard Avery Poole had a career-high 33 points in the win, draining three 3’s in the win. Junior guard Taylor Moreau had a game-high four three-pointers, scoring 14 points.
The Silver Eagles currently sit atop the Badger-East Conference standings.
Monona Grove 69, McFarland 64
McFarland 32 32—64
Monona Grove 37 32—69
Monona Grove (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Poole 5, 14-17, 33, Moreau 0, 2-2, 14, Clevidence 1, 0-0, 8, BonDurant 2, 1-3, 5, Hanson 2, 1-3, 5, Yundt 1, 0-0, 2, Inda 0, 2-2, 2. Totals 11, 20-29, 69.
McFarland (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Dean 5, 7-10, 20, Mallegni 1, 3-3, 16, A. Kirch 1, 4-5, 14, Testolin 3, 1-3, 7, B. Kirch 1, 0-0, 5, Bickelhaupt 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 12, 15-21, 64.
Three pointers — Monona Grove (Moreau 4, Poole 3, Clevidence 2), McFarland (Mallegni 3, A. Kirch, Dean, B. Kirch).
Monona Grove 72
Stoughton 47
A second-half barrage of 3-pointers by sophomore guard Karsyn Nelson and senior guard Avery Poole helped Monona Grove pull away with a 72-47 rout of Stoughton on Friday, Dec. 17.
“We've got a lot of girls that can shoot it consistently from three,” said Monona Grove girls basketball coach Tyler Kuehl. “After we got the ball moving early and got some drives into the paint, we were able to find some really open looks. Karsyn and Avery capitalized on that.”
Points were hard to find early for the Silver Eagles, Poole and Nelson each hit a 3-pointer, but the Vikings climbed to a 17-10 lead. A Stoughton timeout at 7:26 left in the first half worked in favor of Monona Grove, helping the Silver Eagles draw up some open looks.
“We talked about making the easy pass early in possessions and keeping the ball moving after that. That, along with more aggressiveness, led to us getting the shots that we wanted,” said Kuehl.
The 3’s then began to fall for MG, as senior guards Emma Lee and Ally Yundt each hit a 3-pointer and sophomore guard Abbey Inda dished a pass to senior forward Gwen BonDurant, who finished the layup to bring the Silver Eagles within a point of the lead. Inda hit a three-pointer to give MG the lead.
After Stoughton hit a 3-pointer of its own, senior guard Emily Clevidence drained a three as well. Stoughton battled back to take a 25-24 lead into the locker room at the half.
Using the momentum from the first half, Clevidence gave MG a 27-25 lead after a 3-pointer. Monona Grove continued to have the 3’s fall through, forcing a timeout with the lead stretched to 37-31.
Nelson and Moreau continued the hot shooting, each hitting a 3-pointer to go up 46-37 with over 10 minutes left to play. Stoughton cut the lead to 46-41 with 8:23 left to play before Yundt forced a steal on the defensive end, hitting a layup in transition while also being fouled. Yundt completed the free throw to pad the lead to 49-41 and swung the momentum back into the favor of MG.
“When she is patient and looking for opportunities on offense and defense, she can capitalize when they present themselves,” said Kuehl. “She has great speed and skill and, mixed with her defense, can help us be really effective in transition.”
After the three-point play, it was all Monona Grove. Poole hit back-to-back 3’s and Nelson added a 3-pointer, forcing a Stoughton timeout with the lead up to 60-44 with 4:38 left.
The timeout did little to stop Nelson and Poole, who each hit one more 3-pointer before being subbed out. Sophomore guard Aubrey Smith and Yundt each scored a basket to cap off the 72-47 Monona Grove victory.
Monona Grove 72, Stoughton 47
Monona Grove 24 48—72
Stoughton 25 22—47
MG (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Poole 2, 0-1, 19, Nelson 1, 0-0, 17, Yundt 2, 1-1, 8, Inda 1, 0-0, 8, Clevidence 0, 0-0, 6, BonDurant 2, 0-0, 4, Moreau 0, 0-0, 3, Lee 0, 0-0, 3, Hanson 0, 2-2, 2, Smith 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 9, 3-4, 72.
Stoughton (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Tangeman 4, 8-10, 16, Reott 2, 7-8, 11, Stokes 2, 7-8, 11, Loftus 2, 1-1, 5, Borroughs 2, 0-0, 4, Perkins 0, 0-2, 3. Totals 11, 19-29, 47.
Three pointers — Monona Grove (Poole 5, Nelson 5, Inda 2, Clevidence 2, Moreau, Lee, Yundt), Stoughton (Perkins).
Fouled out — Stoughton (Reott).
Monona Grove 55
Fort Atkinson 23
Monona Grove hit 11 3-pointers in a 55-23 Badger Conference victory over the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team at PremierBank Gymnasium at FAHS on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The Silver Eagles (5-0, 5-0 Badger) showed exactly why they are the only unbeaten team in the Badger East Conference, closing the first period strong to snatch a 17-point edge.
MG’s Abby Inda had a game-high 15 points and senior point guard Avery Poole added 13. For Fort Atkinson (3-4, 1-4), junior guard Elly Kohl scored 11 points while freshman forward Ashlie Riley and junior forward Brooke Christiansen chipped in four points apiece.
MONONA GROVE 55, FORT ATKINSON 23
Monona Grove 30 25 — 55
Fort Atkinson 13 10 — 23
Monona Grove (fg ft-ftm pts) — Nelson 1 0-0 3, Brocken 0 1-4 1, Morean 3 0-0 8, Yundt 1 0-0 2, Lee 2 1-2 7, Poole 4 2-4 13, Hansan 2 0-0 4, Smith 1 0-0 2, Inda 5 2-2 15. Totals 19 6-12 55.
Fort Atkinson — Riley 2 0-2 4, Marquart 1 0-0 2, Burke 1 0-0 2, Christiansen 1 2-5 4, Kohl 4 0-0 11. Totals 9 2-5 23.
Three-point goals — MG (Poole 3, Inda 3, Morean 2, Lee 2, Nelson 1) 11; FA (Kohl 3) 3.
Total fouls — MG 8, FA 15.