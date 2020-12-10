The Monona Grove School Board (MGSB) has voted not to remove the district’s name from a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court case.
Court case number 2020AP001419, deals with the rights and authorities of Wisconsin state health officials to close schools, for COVID-19 related reasons, at their sole discretion.
On Aug. 21, Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) released Emergency Order #9, requiring all Dane County schools to have grades three through twelve go virtual due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court deemed this unconstitutional, placing a temporary ban on the order. Now, the constitutionality of PHMDC’s authority to issue any such orders in the future is under scrutiny.
The petitioners in the case are the Wisconsin Council of Religions and Independent Schools and the School Choice Wisconsin Action. The organizations have named PHMDC as the respondent.
Earlier in the year, Monona Grove Superintendent Dan Olson received approval from School Board President Andrew Mckinney and School Board Legislative Liaison Susan Fox to participate in the filing of a non-party brief in the case.
Filed by attorneys for the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), the brief in question supports the argument that local health departments should, and do, have the authority to close schools as they deem necessary to protect the health of the general public.
Under the direction of Olson, MGSD signed onto the brief as an amicus curiae, meaning they are not a party to the case, but do have expertise or insight that may have a bearing on the issues at hand.
At the board’s Dec. 9 meeting, Olson offered board members a choice on whether or not the district would keep the district’s name as a party to the brief as the case moves forward with opening arguments.
All board members voted in favor of keeping the district’s name in the brief, except for board member Eric Hartz, who voted no.
Hartz said he is frustrated that the board was not given a vote on the issue until after Olson had authorized the district’s name to be added, and after opening arguments in the case have already been heard.
“I’m a little disappointed that this is only coming to the board now after it’s already in motion, and that we didn’t have an opportunity to discuss this before the decision was made,” Hartz said.
The main supporting argument in the brief is a reference to Wisconsin statute 252.03, which grants public health officials the authority to implement all measures necessary to control communicable diseases, including temporarily suspending in-person instruction.
“I really can’t argue with that [statute],” Fox said on her decision to vote in favor of the brief.
However, petitioners in the case argue that statute 252.03 does not grant PHMDC the authority to close schools, but rather to inspect them.
The brief also states that local health officials are more knowledgeable than school officials about the health impacts of COVID-19, and therefore are better able than the districts themselves to provide a broad perspective on school closure decisions.
Due to the amicus nature of the brief, it is possible that the court may decide not to consider it in its final decision.
MGSD and MMSD are the only Dane County school districts that have signed on to the brief.
