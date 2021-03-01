All four of his singles players have graduated and some have opted out of playing this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But John Willauer, head coach of the Monona Grove High School girls’ tennis team, is looking optimistically at the 2021 season despite the cold late winter/early spring temperatures that could make it difficult to conduct practices.
“We are going to try our best. With the warm temperatures of last week, and the continued warmth this week, it looks like we will get some outside play in hopefully,” Willauer said.
“Since this is new for everyone, we’ll have to take it one day at a time.”
Still, he will have a tough job ahead of him after graduations cleared much of Willauer’s tennis toolbox.
Hailey Munz qualified for state four years on, and she teamed with Amanda Newman to win the doubles’ title in 2017.
No. 2 singles’ player Jewel Lindwall, No. 3 Maelia Dzedzic and No. 4 Peyton Lee have also departed.
Some returnees with varsity experience include the No. 2 doubles’ team of Maggie Davis and Mary Clark, and Paige Hanson, who was part of the No. 1 duo in 2019.
That leaves Willauer with a lot of holes to fill. Still, he is hopeful his team will be ready to play even if there won’t be a state tournament this year.
“By joining and playing in this alternate fall season, I think the players bring their own motivation and desire to play with them to the courts,” he said.
Willauer said there is some talk of having a tournament near the end of the season that will be run similarly like the state championship.
As for the pandemic, Willauer said precautions will be taken to prevent the players from catching the virus.
“Tennis has been deemed a low risk activity in this COVID world, so actually, competitions will be virtually the same with the possible exception of tennis balls,” Willauer said.
“I’m not certain if players need to wear masks when playing outside; I’ll be checking into that. But they will have to wear masks if playing inside.”
The Silver Eagles’ first day of practice is Monday, March 8.
The team is scheduled to play eight matches that will run through the middle of April.
