Landmark Services Cooperative's Her Farm Network will hold its panel discussion about farm diversification and niche markets online from 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.
Join Landmark staff and a guest panel featuring Wisconsin farmers and producers. This group discussion will be an opportunity to rethink and reevaluate an operation’s strategy.
The panelists include moderator Shelly Mayer, Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin; Debbie Crave, Crave Brothers Cheese; Kara Kasten-Olson, Littler Farmer Meats; Kim Dooley, O'Dools Dairy Goats; Theresa Schuster, Playtime Farm; and Tina Hinchley, Hinchley Dairy.
Women make up 30 percent of the total number of U.S. farmer operators. As more and more women are playing a vital role in today’s farm operations, Her Farm Network was developed to help provide education on critical farm operations, share stories and experiences that can help others and provide an opportunity to network with other women in the industry.
Register for the event at https://bit.ly/HFNJuly2020.
