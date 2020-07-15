A gallon of gas cost 31 cents, and a postage stamp was 4 cents. The year was 1960, and the Monona Grove Business Men’s Association was chartered.
In 60 years, the organization has raised and given away more than $650,000 to area community groups.
“We’re a social club set up to enjoy the camaraderie of our members and contribute to the betterment of our communities,” said John Anderson, current president.
The list of beneficiaries is long.
“Our biggest donation is more than $60,000 to the veterans memorial at Ahuska Park,” Anderson said. “We’ve also given money to the Dean House, libraries, WVMO, Take-a-Vet Fishing, the East Madison Community Center, the Goodman Community Center, the Monona Senior Center and food pantries.”
Scouting groups, schools, and police, fire and EMS departments have also received funds.
“In 2019, we contributed $13,500 plus five scholarships to students at Monona Grove and McFarland for $3,750,” Anderson said. “We have quite a few members from McFarland, and we have some from Cottage Grove, too. We’ve donated money to the schools there and to the Cottage Grove Fire Department.”
The group often contributes to small community projects that don’t get a lot of publicity.
Two raffle fundraisers
All that money is raised primarily through a pair of raffles, one in the spring and one in the fall.
The two raffles feature cash prizes, with the top prize of $4,000. Tickets are $50 each, and only 400 are sold. One out 10 tickets is good for a prize of at least $100.
The ticket price includes an invite to the drawing gathering, which also includes free drinks and a light meal. At the event, members also sell pull tabs, hold separate raffles for restaurant gift certificate packages, and conduct a big raffle for gift certificates from Ken’s Meats and Deli.
“We used to do one $500 gift certificate to Ken’s, but it would take the winner two or three years to use it up,” Anderson said. “Now, we have two $250 gift certificates.”
Each raffle drawing event brings together about 275 people.
“It started with brats and beer at a local park,” Anderson said. “Later, we held it at the East Side Club and then at Turners. We had plans to hold it at the East Side Club this year (right after Labor Day); we even had the catering taken care of already.”
Like most events in 2020, the fall raffle was cancelled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
In cancelling the event, a club statement said the health and well-being of members and friends was more important than the raffle. Organizers tried to come up with ways to hold it despite the pandemic precautions, but in the end, the best decision was to cancel it for the fall.
Plans are already being made for the spring raffle, with a tentative date of March 7.
Coincidentally, events Anderson is most proud of and most disappointed in center around raffles.
He is most proud of the funds raised through a raffle in November 2019 to benefit the refurbishing of the Dane County Veterans Monument at Ahuska Park. That single event generated $24,000.
His saddest moment was in June of this year, when the executive board decided to cancel the 2020 fall raffle because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Club operations
The executive board meets monthly to determine which groups will be given club funds.
General membership meetings are held six or seven times a year, in addition to a Christmas dinner, a golf outing and a steak dinner, and occasional Mallards outings, and brewery and distillery tours.
“We couldn’t’ do what we do without the strong and dedicated group of members,” Anderson said.
Meetings used to rotate among area restaurants, but Tully’s II has been the group’s home for several years now.
“We don’t have a clubhouse, so we meet at Tully’s,” Anderson said. “They’ve been really good to us.”
One of the most public events held by the club is the annual Chili Cook-off, held in conjunction with the Monona Parks and Recreation Department’s Fall Festival. It is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17. However, lead organizer Jim Lampe and Jake Anderson, parks and rec director, will decide Aug. 1 whether those plans will go forward or be cancelled.
The location of the Monona sails at Monona Drive and the Beltline interchange used to be all trees, and the club would decorate them for the holidays.
“The club would go out there – and I think it was always the coldest day of the year – and decorate the trees for Christmas,” Anderson said.
And the big project this year – the refurbishing of the veterans memorial at Ahuska Park – is expected to the completed in the fall.
Water has seeped through cracks and drained behind the hundreds of plaques on the walls of the memorial. The plaques have been removed, the plaques and wall will be refurbished, and the plaques will then be reinstalled.
“We’re going to put a drip cap around the wall. The drip cap will be primarily concrete or cut stone with a little pitched roof like on your house,” said Steve Halverson, MGBMA vice president and coordinator of the restoration project. “It’s going to overhang by an inch and a half so water drops onto the ground and not the monument.”
The plaques bear the names of veterans, living and deceased, purchased in honor of them by friends and family.
A little history
The Monona Grove Business Men’s Association will mark it 6-year anniversary this year. Unfortunately, many of the early records of the club are gone, with some lost years ago when the now AmericInn Hotel flooded and the records were destroyed.
Among the founding members were Bob Gunderson, Phil Croak and Dave Butler. Another big supporter was John Rustad, who died in April in North Carolina. There, his family could care for him as he entered into nursing care. He was in the final stages of Alzheimer’s but died from COVID-19. Bob Leske, former owner and operator of Leske’s Supper Club (now Tully’s) was another, Anderson said.
Anderson has been a member of the club for about 20 years.
“A friend of mine said he was part of a small club and that I should try it out,” he said of his first encounter.
Later, there was a vacancy on the board of directors, and Anderson was appointed to fill it.
“The terms are on an annual basis, and it used to be we would switch presidents every year, but 2020 marks six years I’ve been president,” he said.
Mike Anthony has served as treasurer for about 15 years, and Halverson has been in the club for about 30 years.
Current membership stands at 55.
Anderson said the MGBMA, like other social and service clubs, sometimes struggles with membership. People are busy with family, business and church activities, and there are many more volunteer opportunities available today as opposed to decades ago.
What isn’t hard to come by, though, is the generous spirit of the members who continue to give of themselves for their community.
