Silver Eagles football is ready to bounce back after spring season

Casey Marron
Senior quarterback Casey Marron returns along with other key contributors on the Monona Grove offense for the fall season.
Injuries and a shortened season mixed together about as well as tuna fish and ice cream for the Silver Eagles in the 2021 alternate-fall season. But a full season and a healthy roster should help Monona Grove improve this fall from its 2-4 record last year.
The Silver Eagles averaged 19.5 points per game last year. Although the Silver Eagles lost four games, Monona Grove held the lead going into halftime in contests against Beaver Dam, DeForest and Stoughton.
Senior quarterback Casey Marron returns under center for Monona Grove. Marron completed 59.6 % of his passes for 1,123 yards and 10 touchdowns while throwing nine interceptions in six games.
Senior running back Fabian Jackson returns after only playing in three games a season ago. Although his game appearances were limited, Jackson was the team’s leading rusher with 259 yards on 50 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.
At wide receiver, senior Tyler Dahlhauser returns after leading the wide receivers in touchdowns with six. Senior wide receiver Ty Hoier, who caught 24 passes for 264 yards and a touchdown, also returns at wide receiver. Monona Grove will have to replace Henry Walsh, a Badger South honorable mention in 2019, and Owen Croak, who led the team with 27 receptions for 412 yards and a touchdown in the spring, at wide receiver.
On the defensive side of the ball, Dahlhauser returns at defensive back after being named a part of the 2021 AP spring season All-State football team. Dahlhauser amassed 44 solo tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in six games last season.
Returning to the secondary is senior Grant Dahlhauser, a Badger South honorable mention in 2019, who missed last season with an injury. Senior Kody Cummings also rejoins the secondary after wrapping up 30 solo tackles and forcing a fumble in five games.
The Silver Eagles will have to replace Mitch Hunter, Jacob Sale, and Dylan Matuszak, who were some of the defense’s leading tacklers.
Monona Grove opens the season at West Bend East on Friday, Aug. 20 before unveiling a new stadium against Madison La Follette on Thursday, Aug. 26. It will be the Silver Eagles first home game since Oct. 11, 2019.
The 2021 Silver Eagles include seniors Grant Dahlhauser, Kody Cummings, Casey Marron, Anthony Thomas, Ty Hoier, Cody Marron, Peter Ng, Pierce Evans, Brayden Grauvogl, Sam McCardle, Gavin Pautsch, Fabian Jackson, Tyler Dahlhauser, Kade Sauk, Ashtin Galbraith, Walter Olson, Markale Curry, Dylan Massie, Hayden Echols, Brooks Goff, Tyler Lueck, Seth Ramer, Jackson Crossen, Kyle Rosemeyer and Gavin Luedke.
The junior class includes Eddie Rivera, Conner Fritz, Kyan Kratochwill, Dalton Card, Brady Voss, Cuinn Larsh, Cooper Marsh, Tyler Magestro, Ben Breitbach, Evan Ellefson, Max Weise, Max Loeder, Parker Buss, Keshawn Jamison, Alex Serrato and Isaac Dresen.