The Monona Public Library has announced a pandemic-altered version of its annual January fundraiser, Loud in the Library 2021: Dine to Donate.
In partnership with EatStreet, MESBA and the Monona Library Foundation, Jan. 30 will remain the date for this year's event.
The concept is simple. Order food through the EatStreet app to be delivered to your house on Jan. 30 using the special Monona Library Code LOUD2021 and EatStreet will donate a percentage to the Monona Public Library.
Event co-chairs Sue Carr, Jen Kuhr and Andy Kitslaar realized that given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the usual Saturday night fundraising party in the library would not be possible in 2021.
Each year for the last four, this team has pulled together community members and library staff to put on a themed, adults only party in the library featuring live music, food, games and a bar.
In 2020, for example, the Theme was Loud in the Library: Wisconsin State of Mind- and featured the Mark Croft Trio, Wisconsin themed food, games, beer from Working Draft and much more.
The event raised over $14,000 for the Friends of the Monona Library.
“We realized in the fall that we would not be able to hold our beloved winter event this year, and so the three of us started to think about what we could do.” Carr explained.
Working with Devin Renner, executive director of MESBA, the team came up with the idea to approach EatStreet, a Madison based food delivery company.
“This particular year is a great opportunity to support our local community, including the library, area restaurants and businesses. We’re always happy to be a partner for events like this.” said Renner. They jumped on board to support the library, and Loud in the Library: Dine to Donate was born.
All three co-chairs are sad not to be planning a big party around a theme, but are happy that LOUD can still raise some money for the library this year, with the added bonus of supporting some of our local Monona Eateries many of them have been generous sponsors in the past.
The event runs all day long on Jan. 30, so families can order breakfast lunch or dinner to be delivered to their door—or even all three.
The Loud team wants to thank EatStreet, MESBA, and the Monona Library Foundation for their support of this event. Watch this space for Loud in the Library 2022 when the group hopes to be able to gather and make some noise in the library space.
