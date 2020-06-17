The Town of Cottage Grove annual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, at the Town Hall, 4058 Highway N.
The agenda will be posted at the Town Hall and on the town’s website at www.tn.cottagegrove.wi.gov no later than Friday, July 10.
On April 20, the Town Board voted unanimously to postpone the annual town meeting originally scheduled for April 21 to a date that is later than 60 days after the termination of the public health emergency declared March 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.