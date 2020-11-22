A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 for the purposes of discussing the town of Cottage Grove’s proposed 2021 budget.
In the proposed budget, the town’s tax levy is projected to rise from $1.63 million to $1.67 million, with a rise in tax mill rate from $4.08 per $1,000 in assessed property value to $4.14 per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2021.
The town’s assessed value in the 2020 budget was $399.6 million. The assessed value accounted for in the 2021 budget is just under $404.19 million.
The hearing will be held at the Cottage Grove Town Hall, 4058 County Road N. You may also dial into the meeting from your phone at 1-872-240-3412, access code 535-400-381 or online by going to www.gotomeet.me/Towncg/town-board-meeting
The complete budget proposal is available for inspection at the town clerk’s office, 4058 County Road N, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday or online at www.tn.cottagegrove.wi.gov/budget-taxes/
