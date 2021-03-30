Monona Grove’s girls swim team finished second at a quadrangular on Friday at Fort Atkinson High School with 347 points.
Allison Cunningham finished third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 13.52 seconds while Shannon McAllister placed third in the 200 IM with a mark of 2:44.58.
Team scores: Edgewood 518, Monona Grove 347, Milton 197, Jefferson/Cambridge 140.
Waunakee
Triangular
Brianna Back won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races at a triangular meet held at Edgerton High School on March 16.
Back posted a time of :58.69 in the 100 and a mark of 2:04.43 in the 200.
Morgan Heilman was second in the 200 IM (2:20:41) and Macy Ganshert placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.93).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.