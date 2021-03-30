Monona Grove’s girls swim team finished second at a quadrangular on Friday at Fort Atkinson High School with 347 points.

Allison Cunningham finished third in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 13.52 seconds while Shannon McAllister placed third in the 200 IM with a mark of 2:44.58.

Team scores: Edgewood 518, Monona Grove 347, Milton 197, Jefferson/Cambridge 140.

Waunakee

Triangular

Brianna Back won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races at a triangular meet held at Edgerton High School on March 16.

Back posted a time of :58.69 in the 100 and a mark of 2:04.43 in the 200.

Morgan Heilman was second in the 200 IM (2:20:41) and Macy Ganshert placed second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.93).

