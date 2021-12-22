Molly Grupe says she won't seek re-election in 2022

Monona City Alder Molly Grupe will not seek re-election in 2022 after four years and two terms on city council.
Grupe, a speech pathologist by day, filed her non-candidacy papers Dec. 10, a decision she said partly sprung from exhaustion.
“Broadly speaking, I’m too tired,” Grupe said. “Learning about and participating in local government – and really, government at all levels – requires a significant amount of time and… it’s an often thankless position.”
A global pandemic, coupled with what she described as “unexamined privilege in our community,” also contributed to Grupe’s choice to sunset her time on city council.
“My second term on the council, which began and will end in the ‘Era of COVID’ – a time that also included the racially motivated murders of Stephon Clark, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Daunte Wright, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others – has been challenging in myriad ways,” said Grupe.
Over the years, it wore on her empathy.
“While I ultimately believe that all constituent perspectives deserve recognition and consideration, my ability to empathize with what I perceive to be an immense amount of unexamined privilege in our community has made it difficult to fulfill my obligation to impartially represent all electors over the past two years,” the city alder said.
It wasn’t always that way, though. An event two years before her 2018 election to city council is what inspired her spark change in local government.
“I ran [for council] because my devastation over the 2016 presidential election, and its aftermath, left me inspired to represent women, and young people, in politics,” said Grupe. “Running for office was never something I previously had envisioned for myself, and it was a major step outside my comfort zone.”
Over the last four years, she said she’s proud of what she accomplished in Monona for marginalized groups, young people and everyone in between.
“I’ve been a part of both small and significant efforts to effect modern, meaningful change,” Grupe reflected. “I’ve worked hard to contribute to and am most proud of the city’s efforts to make Monona a more anti-racist and environmentally minded community during my tenure on the council.”
Among those anti-racist efforts include Grupe’s hand in partnering the city with the Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership, reviewing and revising Monona Police Department policies, and officially recognizing Juneteenth and Native American Heritage Month as city-celebrated holidays.
On top of her role as a city alder, Grupe also sits as co-chair of Monona’s parks and recreation board, where she said anti-racist change is also emerging.
“The parks board… currently is drafting a land acknowledgement statement and Native American mound maintenance guidelines, the latter at my direct request,” she said.
During her tenure on council, Grupe also supported the Dane County resolution to rename Monona’s Squaw Bay to Wiicawak Bay, in a move to be less offensive to the area’s Native American population.
“This work is ongoing and unending,” Grupe said. “I am grateful to be a part of it.”
Her departure from city council in 2022 will also be a book-end moment for an issue that’s been a hot topic in Monona: the reconstruction of S. Winnequah Road.
Conversations on the S. Winnequah Road project were just beginning when Grupe was elected in 2018, and now that she’s leaving, the end result is finally coming to fruition. Construction on the road is estimated to begin just a few months after Grupe leaves office.
Grupe said kickstarting the S. Winnequah Road project was one of her very first campaign promises.
As she transitions from elected official back to a constituent, she wants to remain involved in city happenings, she said. Grupe plans to continue working closely with the Friends of Monona Senior Center Board, the Monona Area Dementia Friendly Community Coalition and the newly emerging Anti-Racism Circles (ARC).
She even hinted at another possible run for office.
“While I can’t imagine it now, it’s very possible I will be back on the ballot someday,” Grupe said.