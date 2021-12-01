Cottage Grove FIRST: chamber reminds residents to spend local

The Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce is reminding the community to spend its dollars locally after a commercial leakage study showed the village capturing less than 15% of retail spending from residents.
Conducted by Vierbicher — a planning, engineering and advising firm in Madison — the study found that 87% of Cottage Grove residents spend their money in communities other than the village, prompting the chamber to launch a new campaign: Cottage Grove FIRST.
“The idea behind Cottage Grove FIRST is that we want residents and businesses here in Cottage Grove to stop and think of Cottage Grove first,” said Sarah Hurley, a member of the chamber’s board of directors. “Whether they need new windows, if they need a new bank account, a new coat of paint… before they get in their car and drive to Madison, we want them to think ‘is this product or service available in Cottage Grove.’”
Researchers at Vierbicher found that “most of the sales leaking out of the Cottage Grove area are being absorbed by… businesses in Madison.”
Hurley said that means local tax dollars are likely benefiting communities outside of Cottage Grove.
“Our local businesses pay local taxes, so when you buy local, it’s a cycle that supports infrastructure improvements, road improvements and amenity improvements right here in Cottage Grove,” she said. “The more the village has to work with from a funding standpoint, the more they can do to improve the community.”
Laura Demmerly of 1855 Saloon and Grill on S. Main Street in Cottage Grove said dining locally is just as important to the local economy as retail spending.
“By dining out in Cottage Grove, you’re still supporting this community, the people who actually live right here, and you’re getting more personalized service,” Demmerly said. “It even goes so far as supporting your local farmers, because our beef is grown right down the road. It’s a true farm to table experience.”
The study also found that the percentage of dollars being spent locally isn’t keeping up with population growth in Cottage Grove, which has risen by 500% since 1990.
Spending dollars locally was encouraged last weekend, with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.
Collin Murray, executive director of Dane Buy Local, said the last two months of the year are a vital time to double down on shopping local.
“[Small Business Saturday] is really a reminder of the importance of shopping local, and supporting our local businesses in the community during a very important time of the year, the holiday season,” Murray said Nov. 23.
As the COVID-19 pandemic affected many businesses over the last two years, he said numbers show there’s a new sense of urgency to shop local.
According to Murray, the National Retail Federation predicts a nationwide sales increase of 8.5% this holiday season, totaling more than $840 billion spent in physical retail stores and $218 billion spent online.
Locally, Murray said nearly $19.8 billion was spent at local businesses on Small Business Saturday in 2020, up 97% from 2019.
“Shoppers are recognizing that their impact makes a difference with small businesses,” said Murray.
But it’s not just retail spending encouraged to be spent locally. It’s food and dining, too.
Hurley said she’s confident that the pandemic-related boom in local spending reported by the National Retail Federation is impacting Cottage Grove.
“When we look online and at social media, there’s been more requests from residents for local services,” she said.
In 2022, Hurley said the chamber will look at updating the 2015 leakage study to “see if there’s been a shift.”
She is encouraging Cottage Grove residents to peruse the chamber’s online business directory when looking for places to buy local (https://www.cottagegrovechamber.com/cottagegrovechamberofcommercebusinessdirectory.html).
The chamber’s Facebook page will also be keeping residents up-to-date on the latest shop local initiatives, said Hurley.
“We know we can’t capture every purchase,” she said. “But we still want to remind people to think of Cottage Grove first.”