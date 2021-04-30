A Madison man was charged with his fifth OWI on Thursday after hitting a utility pole in the town of Cottage Grove, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, just before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, sheriff's deputies and an officer from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a citizen report of a vehicle that had struck a utility pole at CTH BB and Vilas Road in the town of Cottage Grove.
The uninjured driver of the vehicle was identified as Terrence M. Reed, 59, according to police.
Reed was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated - fifth offense and obstructing, after he lied about his identity, police say. Reed was booked into the Dane County jail, where he is being held on these charges. He was also issued a citation for failure to maintain control.
