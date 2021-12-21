The future of San Damiano could be set in 2023

Since the city of Monona closed on the San Damiano property nearly seven months ago, many have wondered what will become of the former friary on Monona Drive. But it could take another two years before that answer arrives.
Wes Mosman Block, a Friends of San Damiano (FOSD) board member and San Damiano steering committee member, reported at a city council meeting this month that a conceptual plan for how to utilize the property is projected to come together by the end of 2023.
The next 12 to 18 months, he said, will be dedicated to fundraising and working with a professional consultant to craft a master plan for the property. He said the consultant could begin as early as June 2022, after the city opens a bidding process for the position in the spring.
That consultant will guide the San Damiano Steering Committee, a group of eight people formed by the city in August to develop a “financially feasible” future for the site.
Mosman Block said FOSD is currently working to raise the necessary funds to support the consultant and related services, a price tag he estimates will be around $150,000.
As of Dec. 5, he said the group had raised roughly $250,000 in gifts and pledges, plus $40,000 in outstanding grant requests.
On Monday, Dec. 20, City Alder Nancy Moore announced to city council that the Friends of San Damiano had received a $25,000 master planning grant from the Madison Community Foundation. The foundation awarded $1.24 million total in grants to 23 nonprofits, the foundation’s website said.
“It’s a huge boost to that whole process,” Moore said.
Though, FOSD President Andrew Kitslaar said in October that around $160,000 in pledges is “earmarked” for the property being retained as a public asset, and would need to be returned to donors if that’s not what the city decides to do with the property.
Mosman Block said that hiring a consultant to work with the steering committee could help move the needle on fundraising for FOSD.
“The steering committee work is foundational, it’s critical,” he said. “It’s hard to raise funds if you can’t answer questions.”
Once the consultant is hired, Mosman Block said it could take another 12 to 18 months to “engage the community and develop concepts for the master plan,” taking the timeline to 2023.
He said there will be “multiple points” for the community to chime in throughout the process.
In the meantime, city officials are waiting to hear results from a structural evaluation done on the San Damiano home. As the house was built in the 1800s, an evaluation is needed to determine if it’s structurally safe for people to be in, Mayor Mary O’Connor said in August.
City Administrator Bryan Gadow said in October that the structural results could be available by the end of 2021.
An archeological evaluation of the surrounding green space is also underway. The evaluation hopes to confirm whether the San Damiano property is home to Native American burial grounds.
The possible existence of a burial site at San Damiano could impact what the city can make of the property, such as installing cement pathways or other additions.
You can stay up to date on the planning process for San Damiano at the property’s website, www.sandamianomonona.org.