Monona Grove boys swim 18th in Division 1 state meet

A successful class of seniors wrapped up their high school swimming careers at the 2022 WIAA Division 1 State Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, Feb. 19, where the Silver Eagles took 18th at Waukesha South High School.
“We had some great swims, great relays, individual swims across the board, and I think as a team we did wonderful and the best we could do,” said senior Cameron Tejeda, who will swim at Division 2 Queens University of Charlotte.
Tejeda tied for seventh in the 100-yard butterfly, tying Oscar Best of Verona Area/Mount Horeb at a time of 50.64 seconds. Senior Jonah Elfers took 11th at 51.59 seconds.
Senior Caleb Jondle (2:00.27) finished 19th in the 200-yard individual medley with freshman Hayden McGlynn (2:01.06) taking 22nd place. In the 500-yard freestyle, Jondle finished in 21st at 4:53.74.
“The senior class next year is going to have two guys, but we’re hoping that next year they just keep working hard. They are going to have a lot of different challenges than the team has had in the past, and I’m just hoping they persevere through all of those,” said Jondle, who will be swimming at UW-La Crosse.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Tejeda, McGlynn, sophomore Ethan Johnson and Elfers finished 12th with a time of one minute and 37.40 seconds.
“It was just a really good day for the team, and I’m proud of the team and I’m glad we got to wrap it up here,” said Elfers, who will be joining Jondle at UW-La Crosse.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Tejeda swam to a 10th-place finish with a time of 51.80 seconds. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Elfers, Johnson, Jondle and Tejeda took 14th at 3:13.63.
“We had a really difficult challenge of a really fast sectional last Saturday, so to try and maintain and get a few drops here and there today, that was a big goal, and we were able to accomplish that today,” said Monona Grove coach Kelly Chadesh.
Coach Chadesh will be stepping down as head coach of the MG swim program after this season to spend more time with family. She says she still plans on being around the program.
“I’m definitely going to be involved somehow because these guys are my family,” said Chadesh.
Team scores: Brookfield Central/East 208, Arrowhead 188, Madison West 182, Middleton 175, Sun Prairie 173, Homestead 144, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 137.5, Waukesha North Co-Op 121, Bay Port 106, Hudson 101, Madison Memorial 100, Sheboygan North 89, Appleton North/Appleton East 63, Muskego 50, Badger Co-Op 46, Oak Creek 45, Neenah 43, Monona Grove 40.5, Oregon 37.5, Racine Case 36.5, West Bend West/East 30, Wauwatosa West/East 29, Madison East 27, D.C. Everest 27, Stevens Point 23, Milwaukee King Co-Op 17, Marquette University 15.5, Kenosha Indian Trail 14, Madison La Follette 12.5, Franklin 8, Janesville Craig 7, Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial 6, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 6, Waunakee 6, Eau Claire Memorial/North 4, Greenfield Co-op 3, Menomonee Falls/Hamilton 2, Green Bay Southwest Co-Op 1, Kenosha Tremper 1.