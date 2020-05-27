The Cottage Grove Town Hall is once again open for business during regular hours.
Those hours are from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Social distancing and hand sanitizer use will be expected.
Updated: May 27, 2020 @ 9:27 am
