Monona Grove girls golf sixth at Watertown, falls to Oconomowoc

Monona Grove golfers fell 199 to 171 in a dual meet against Oconomowoc on Friday, Aug. 13.
Alex Hayes shot a 46, the lowest score for the Silver Eagles. Lauren Reed finished the round with a 49, Brianna McCosky carded a 51 and Josie Gennerman scored a 53.
Grace Westberg’s score of 58 and Kaylee Powers, who shot a 59, were not used in the team tally. Lauren Lupinek of Oconomowoc earned medalist honors after earning a 38 for the round.
Watertown Invitational
The Silver Eagles officially hit off the start of the 2021 fall season by finishing in sixth place after shooting a team score of 401 at the Watertown Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Freshman Lauren Reed shot the lowest for Monona Grove with a 93 after 18-holes, finishing in 15th place overall. Right behind Reed in 16th place was Silver Eagle teammate, senior Alex Hayes, who shot a 95.
Sophomore Josie Gennerman ended the round in a four-way tie for 28th after shooting a 102. Senior Grace Westberg placed in 46th with a score of 111. Senior Brianna McCosky’s score of 127 finished tied for 61st, but the score was not used in the team tally.
Hamilton Sussex won the match with a score of 324, helped by three golfers finishing in the top five of the leaderboard. Junior Hannah Dunk of Milton earned medalist honors with a score of 73.
Team scores: Hamilton Sussex 324, Baraboo 374, Milton 391, Kettle Moraine 395, Lakeside Lutheran 396, Monona Grove 401, Brookfield Central 412, Edgewood 414, DeForest 417, East Troy 417, Muskego 424, McFarland 450, Pius XI Milwaukee 466, Fort Atkinson 485, Watertown 511.