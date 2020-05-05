The Monona Community Festival announced that all activities, including the July 4 fireworks, have been canceled for 2020.
“While we are disappointed that we will not be celebrating the Fourth of July with everyone, the health and safety of the community comes first,” Monona Community Festival President Eric Redding said. “While we are cautiously optimistic that the current shelter-at-home orders will be relaxed by July, we do not see the situation improving enough to allow the community to come together as it has in previous years.”
Aside from the health concerns from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many sponsors that support the festival are redirecting their funds to help causes directly impacted by the current situation.
“It is great to see our sponsors, who have supported our community for so many years, continuing to find ways to give back during these challenging times,” Redding said.
The Monona Community Festival Committee is already working on plans for 2021 and the potential of expanding the event from a two-day to a three-day festival.
“We are always looking for different ways to improve the festival, and we already have several great ideas for next year. I look forward to seeing everyone in July 2021 for what will be one of our biggest and most fun festivals ever,” Redding said.
For news on the 2021 Monona Community Festival and to see special highlights throughout the rest of 2020, follow the Monona Community Festival on Facebook, Instagram and online at mononafestival.com.
