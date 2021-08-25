Monona Grove football gets win in season opener

Senior quarterback Casey Marron threw five touchdown passes in the Silver Eagles 35-14 victory over West Bend East on Friday, Aug. 20.
A 65-yard touchdown pass from Marron to junior wide receiver Cuinn Larsh, who kicked the extra point put Monona Grove up 7-0 with 6:32 left in the first quarter. Marron added another touchdown with 3:27 left in the first quarter, connecting with junior wide receiver Eddie Rivera for a 30-yard score with Larsh making the extra point. The Silver Eagles scored another touchdown with two seconds to spare in the first quarter as Marron hit Larsh for 83 yards, putting MG up 21-0 after Larsh made the extra point.
With 8:12 left in the second quarter, West Bend East connected on a big play as junior quarterback Peyton Fountain found junior wide receiver Nate King for an 80-yard touchdown pass, cutting the lead to 21-7 at half.
In the third quarter, Monona Grove pushed its lead to 35-7 after two touchdowns. Marron struck senior wide receiver Tyler Dahlhauser for a 43-yard touchdown pass with 8:08 to play and found senior wide receiver Grant Dahlhauser for a 13-yard touchdown pass with 2:57 left in the quarter. Larsh booted two extra points.
A rushing touchdown for seven yards by West Bend East junior running back Colton Kress made the score look a little prettier for West Bend East, but the Silver Eagles still took the 35-14 road victory.
Marron finished the night 13 of 28 through the air for 344 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. Marron also rushed for 18 yards on three attempts.
Senior running back Fabian Jackson led the rushing attack with 40 yards on 13 attempts. Eight different receivers caught a pass for the Silver Eagles with junior wide receiver Brady Voss catching three passes for 40 yards. Senior wide receiver Ty Hoier caught two passes for 37 yards.
On the defensive side, senior defensive back Grant Dahlhauser amassed 12 tackles, leading the team. Named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Leonhard Award, an award given to the state’s best senior defensive back, Tyler Dahlhauser had five tackles, a sack and an interception. Senior defensive lineman Cody Marron had five tackles, two sacks and forced a fumble in the win.
Monona Grove (1-0) will face Madison La Follette (0-1) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.