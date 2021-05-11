On Monday, the freshmen and sophomores got an opportunity to compete for the Monona Grove track and field team. Baraboo held a Frosh-Soph Invitational where the girls team finished in fourth with 134 points. The boys finished in sixth with 62 points.
In the boys 4x100 relay, Monona Grove’s team of Gavin Larson, Drew Fritz, Cuinn Larsh and Brady Voss finished in first place with a time of 47.95. Larsh, Fritz, Conner Fritz and Juan Torres took first in the 4x200 in a time of 1:42.07.
Cirilo Sosa earned a PR in the boys shot put with a placement of 32-03.00. Sosa earned a fourth place finish in the event.
In the girls shot put event, Nevaeh Cloud earned a PR after throwing a 29-04.00 which earned her a first place finish. Jane Proctor earned a PR and a first place finish in the discus after a throw of 84-06.50.
Taylor Moreau took first place in the girls 400 meters. Her time of 1:08.76 was a personal record.
In the girls 100m hurdles, Maddie Hogan took first place after finishing with a PR of 15.75. Hogan also secured a PR after winning the high jump with a leap of 5-00.00.
The girls 4x100 team of Taylor Foster, Aubrey Smith, Karsyn Nelson and Anna Raskob earned a first place finish with a time of 56.60.
