The Monona Grove Liberal Arts Charter School for the 21st Century (MG21) is hosting two virtual information sessions in February for community members that would like to learn more about MG21.
These info sessions will take place on Thursday, Feb. 11, Monday, Feb. 22, Wednesday, March 3 and Monday, March 15 at 7:00 p.m. The virtual Zoom links will be available on the school’s homepage at www.mg21.org.
From MG21:
“At these sessions, you will be able to meet staff, view a short presentation, and get a sense of what MG21 is all about.
MG21 is a public charter school for students in grades 6 through 12 that serves the Monona Grove School District. Its programming focuses on relationships, project-based learning, meaningful engagement and academic skills that help students explore and move forward on their personal and educational path. Students who thrive there are curious, self-directed learners who enjoy inquiry-based learning in a smaller educational community.
Collaboration and critical thinking skills serve as the focus of the MG21 curriculum. Partnerships with local businesses, organizations and community members offer opportunities for hands-on and individualized experiences.
MG21 encourages students to ‘take control of their education.’ The foundational pieces of the MG21 program are: Project-Based Learning (PBL): PBL is an inquiry-based learning process in which students are engaged in designing, planning, investigating, researching and presenting their own projects. Academic skill building through projects that involve reading, writing, math and critical thinking standards, make learning more meaningful. Service Learning: Our service-learning curriculum connects students with community organizations through volunteering and community action. It increases student confidence working with others and empowers students to feel they can make change in the world. Academic Skills and Social-Emotional Growth: Rigorous academic skills (research, writing, critical thinking, reading, math, discussion), 21st century skills and social-emotional skills are fostered at MG21 to promote student success during school and after graduation.
Outdoor Wilderness Education & Stewardship: Outdoor wilderness education and stewardship is incorporated into our curriculum. Students learn green and sustainable practices which encourage student awareness of nature and enhance their role as stewards of the environment.
‘Only in our wildest dreams did we imagine a public high school could be such an enjoyable,low-stress and highly challenging opportunity for our son, allowing him time to pursue many interests, clubs and activities both inside and outside of school. The advisors amaze us with fruitful mentoring experiences all year long. As parents, our feedback and input is always asked for and considered and we have nothing but trust that MG21 is the right model for high school education. It is clear that the staff loves the school, methods, and students as much as we do,’ said one MG21 parent.
Come learn about a unique and stimulating educational environment that has been helping independent, non-traditional learners prepare for their future.”
Applications for MG21 are available online at www.mg21.org
