Lake Ripley Country Club Results for July 27

The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization completed the final week of match play on Tuesday, July 27.
Two approach shots found the hole for Marlene Lee on the second hole and Peggy Davis on the sixth hole. April Mickelson took the play-of-the-day for competitors who were not playing a match.
For the nine-hole golfers, Marti Tenzer won flight one. A three-way tie for second occurred between Peach Beahlen, Sue Buell and Gina Eggert. Jackie Slinde took third place.
Sue Adas took low putts in flight one, with Evie Lund and Eggert finishing tied for second.
Vicki O’Kane won flight two in low net. Jane Spindler won in low putts. Barb Johnston won flight three in low net, while Julie Clark won for low putts.
July 20
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization competed in match play on Tuesday, July 20.
Three birdies were hit during 18-hole play, by April Mickelson on the third hole, Sarah Baird on the seventh hole and Char Cederberg on the 12th hole.
Virginia Newcomb took first in flight one with Carol Schneider and Denise Lind tying for second place. Sue Buell finished the heat in third place, but won the lowest putts. Gina Eggert placed in second and Newcomb took third.
In flight two, Marg Stach won the low net and low putts. Second place was a tie between Jackie Slinde and Jane Spindler.
Barb Johnston won low putts and low net in flight three.