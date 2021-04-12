Starting next Monday, April 19, the Madison Beltline (US 12/18) interchange ramps at Monona Drive will be closed until early June.

No access will be permitted on Monona Drive between the Beltline and Broadway Drive. Motorists must use alternate local routes, such as the Beltline and South Towne/West Broadway interchange.

The Dane County Highway Department, in cooperation with the City of Monona, is reconstructing Monona Drive between the Beltline and Broadway Drive (County BW).

Tags

Load comments