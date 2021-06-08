Monona Grove girls soccer ends regular season with victory over Edgewood

Monona Grove soccer celebrated senior night on Thursday, June 3 with a 1-0 victory over Edgewood.
Freshman Isabelle Dehner’s goal in the 50th minute gave the Silver Eagles the victory. Monona Grove ends the regular season with a second-place finish in the Badger South conference with a 6-1 record in conference play. Monona Grove’s regular season record stands at 6-4-1 on the season.
Monona Grove 0
McFarland 1
Sophomore Val Giallombardo looks to shield McFarland's Greta Blau away from the ball in Monona Grove's 1-0 loss on Tuesday, June 1.
The Silver Eagles came up short in a back-and-forth 1-0 loss to McFarland on Tuesday, June 1.
“There were just so many moments in this game, I said it was like a film,” said Monona Grove head coach Natasha Lippitt. “It was like a drama-filled film, and it was one fun one to watch.”
Monona Grove controlled most of the possession in the beginning of the game. However, Sydney Feldner of McFarland found the net for a goal in the 12th minute.
After the goal, both teams traded chances, but neither could score before the end of the first half.
In the second half, Monona Grove junior goalkeeper Kailey Adamski kept the deficit at 1-0 with a diving save in the 53rd minute.
In the 55th minute, the Silver Eagles had their best chance to score after a handball was called in the penalty box. But, McFarland goalkeeper Katie Hildebrandt made the save, holding the score at 1-0.
Adamski made another significant save in the 56th minute, to keep Monona Grove in the game. Adamski finished the game with 15 saves on the night.
“We talked about respecting your opponents once the game starts, and I think it was definitely a game for the goalkeepers tonight,” said Lippitt.
Monona Grove had another opportunity in the 67th minute, when a shot veered towards the corner of the net. However, Hildebrandt laid out and made the stop.
McFarland kept Monona Grove scoreless for the rest of the game, claiming the victory. In the last few weeks, Monona Grove has fought hard in tough matches against Oregon, Waunakee and McFarland. Monona Grove’s record sits at 5-4-1.
“For us, we build our schedule that way on purpose, and we just tell the kids that these are the teams you’re going to need to beat in order to get to that next game,” Lippitt said after the game.