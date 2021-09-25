Lake Ripley Country Club results for Sept. 14, Sept. 7

The ladies of Lake Ripley Country Club hit the recently-aerated links on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
April Mickelson edged out Cindy Hartman by one stroke for low net in flight one and Joyce Gehler took low putts. Pat Gahen took low net in flight two and low putts went to Wendy Lehr. Cindy Hartman was the only birdie for the day and there were no sunken approaches.
In the first flight for the nine-hole golfers, Nikki Becker took first place, with Virginia Newcomb a close second. Low putts had a tie for first place between Denise Lind and Marti Tenzer with Kristina Purdy in second.
Flight two was Sue Buell in first place with a tie between Gina Eggert and Lora Kautzer. Vicki O’Kane took low putts with Marg Stach in second.
Barb Johnston took first place low net in flight 3 with low putts going to Julie Clark. Barb Johnston also had a birdie on hole seven.
For bridge, in first place was Carole Wollin, followed by Sarah Baird in second, Marlene Lee in third and Joyce Gehler in fourth. Pat New won euchre with Bernadine Christiansen in second, Carol Kenseth in third and a tie between Marilyn Lueder and Cindy Hartman for fourth.
The last Lake Ripley Country Club Wednesday Night Euchre was held on Sept. 15 ,with 28 card players. The winners were June Ward, second place in a tie with Joyce Gehler and Virginia Newcomb, Carole Wollin taking in third and Dolores Margelofsky in fourth. Dolores also had the most lone hands.
Sept. 7
The Lake Ripley Women’s Organization played “Sucker in the Bucket” on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“Sucker in the Bucket” is when a foursome eliminates the lowest score from being used on each hole.
Lowest score on the next two holes also gets dropped, putting pressure on the lone golfer left, "the sucker," to have a good hole score since theirs will be the only one used for the hole. The one-by-one elimination repeats for the entire round.
In first place was the team of Pat Clifford, Joyce Gehler and Jan Tremain. The second place team was Sarah Baird, Charlene Cederberg and Carol Zimbric.
April Mickelson scored a birdie through a sunken approach on the fifth hole. Other sunken approaches included Sarah Baird on the 14th hole, Joyce Gehler and Marlene Lee on 12 and Betty Reay on the ninth hole.
For the nine-hole golfers, Kristin Purdy had low net with Denise Lind a close second in flight one. Low Putts went to Denise Lind with a tie for second between Carol Schneider and Virginia Newcomb. Flight two was taken by Marg Stach with a tie for Vicki O’Kane. Julie Clark took low net in flight three with low putts going to Marilyn Lueder.
The bridge winners that week included Patricia Cook in first, Carole Schneider in second, Julie Clark in third and Wendy Lehr in fourth.
In euchre, Sue Adas won with Jackie Slinde in second. Third was Marilyn Lueder, Pat New was fourth and Carol Zimbric was fifth.