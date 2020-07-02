Monona Farmers Market organizers continue to follow the Forward Dane pandemic reopening plan while loosening a few guidelines.
Children are again allowed at the Sunday market, but they must wear face masks, the same as all other customer and vendors.
Friends and family members may now shop together but must limit the number of people in a group. Reusable shopping bags are also once again permitted.
Vendors are spaced to allow patrons to maintain safe distance. There is an entrance with a hand sanitizing station, a one-way route through the market and an exit. Pets are not allowed.
The selection of summer produce is expanding. Customers will find plants, flowers, cheese, honey, spices and condiments, baked goods, popcorn, dog treats, soaps and other locally made products.
To make healthy, local food available to everyone, EBT (electronic benefits transfer) is available.
Double Dollars, a program for FoodShare recipients that offers a dollar-for-dollar match for all SNAP purchases up to $25 per market day, will continue through Aug. 31. Plastic tokens instead of paper dollars for open-air markets will be used.
For questions, stop by the market booth near the entrance.
The market is located at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
