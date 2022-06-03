 Skip to main content
MONONA GROVE BOYS TENNIS

Chase Lindwall earns two wins at boys state tennis tournament before loss

  • Updated
Chase Lindwall
Monona Grove senior Chase Lindwall gets ready to hit a return shot in his first match at the WIAA Boys State State Individual Championships on Thursday, June 2. Lindwall won 6-0, 6-0 against Vincent Young of Holmen. 

Senior Chase Lindwall earned two wins before being eliminated from the Division 1 Boys Individual State Tennis Tournament held from Thursday, June 2 to Saturday, June 4.

“It was a great season. Chase played really well, and really honed in his skills,” said Monona Grove head coach Charles Pyng.

Lindwall won his opening match 6-0, 6-1 against Vincent Young of Holmen. In round two, Lindwall defeated Logan Longhenry of Big Foot 6-2, 6-0.

Chase Lindwall
Senior Chase Lindwall hits a shot at the state tournament. 

“What really helped Chase was I planned the schedule around stacking up the tougher matches near the end of the season, and he was just more match-tough,” said Pyng.

On Friday, June 3, Lindwall faced Ethan Bo of Middleton, and was eliminated from the tournament with a 6-4, 6-2 loss. Bo advanced to the finals before losing 6-2, 6-0 to Division 1 champion Solomon Dunsirn of Neenah.

“Chase was the closest to him, score-wise, prior to Ethan losing to Solomon in the finals. It was back-and-forth like a see-saw battle,” said Pyng.

Lindwall, a three-time state qualifier, graduates and will play tennis at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

“I had the pleasure of coaching all of the Lindwall family, Chase, his brother Cole and his sister Jewel, so a seven-year overlap between all of them,” said Pyng. “It’s bittersweet, I’m glad he’s going to go do bigger and better things, but I’m going to miss the kids. They’re a great tennis family.”

