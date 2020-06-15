At about 1:55 a.m. Saturday, June 13, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at the BP Gas Station at 4711 Highway TT in the Town of Sun Prairie.
The lone male suspect entered the gas station while wearing a black face mask and displayed a silver handgun to the employee. The employee was able to get to a safe place behind a locked door. The suspect fled after taking undisclosed items from the store.
The suspect was described as a thin black male, about 5-foot-10-inches and wearing a dark black face mask. The firearm was described as silver with a black handle.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at 284-6900. All callers can remain anonymous.
