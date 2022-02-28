Mya Tweedy qualifies for state in three events; Monona Grove gymnastics fifth at Elkhorn Sectional

Sophomore Mya Tweedy will represent the Monona Grove gymnastics program at the Division 2 2022 State Gymnastics Tournament after qualifying in three events on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Elkhorn sectional.
On the balance beam, Tweedy qualified for state by finishing in fifth with a score of 8.775. Senior Morgan Johnson (8.100) finished 15th and freshman Savanna Gangstad (7.900) took 16th.
Two Silver Eagles finished in the top ten on the uneven bars. Tweedy (8.750) qualified for state by finishing third and Gangstad (8.200) took ninth. Johnson finished 18th with a score of 7.850.
Earning a fifth-place tie, Tweedy (8.675) qualified for state in the vault. On the floor exercises, Tweedy finished seventh with a score of 9.025, Gangstad placed 12th with a score of 8.450 and sophomore Ana Bingham tied for 20th with a score of 8.275.
Overall, Tweedy finished in fifth place with an all-around score of 35.225. Gangstad scored 12th overall with an all-around score of 32.525.
The Division 2 gymnastics meet will take place at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School at 1 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 4.
Team scores: Mount Horeb 143.1, Elkhorn 136.325, Baraboo 130.925, Sauk Prairie 130.875, Monona Grove 129.3, Waterford 122.925, Jefferson/Cambridge 118.325, Whitewater 109.95.