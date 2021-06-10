Monona knocks off Poynette

The Monona Braves bested the Poynette Indians 8-5 on Sunday, June 6.
After the Braves scored a run in the first, Poynette responded with a four-run second to take a 4-1 lead. Monona chipped away at the lead, scoring a run in the third and two in the fourth to tie the game at 4-4.
Both teams added a run in the fifth, before Monona took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth. The Braves added an insurance run in the seventh, giving them an 8-5 victory.
Beau Goff and Taylor Carlson had three hits at the plate. Carlson also hit a home run.