The wet weather at Fireman’s Park on Tuesday, May 18 did not snuff out the Silver Eagles’ explosive bats. Monona Grove defeated Stoughton 15-2 in five innings.
Six runs in the first, six in the third and three runs in the fourth innings did the damage. The 15 runs was plenty of run support for Ryan Knudtson, who pitched 4 2/3 innings in the victory. Knudtson struck out five on the night.
Sean Daugherity knocked in four runs, and Matt Klonsinski drove in three for the Silver Eagles. Owen Lee had two RBIs on three hits. Hayden Echols had three hits and Jacob Reithmeyer had two in the victory.