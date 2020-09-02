Beginning today, special education students may learn in-person at school buildings in Dane County, following the release of a revised coronavirus public health order.
Public Health Madison & Dane County on Aug. 21 had ordered all Dane County public and private school students in grades 3 through 12, including special education students, to start the year virtually due to the high local number of COVID-19 cases.
Today's amendment to that order permits students in any grade with a disability, and/or an individualized education program (IEP), to learn in-person at a school building.
Per state statutes, such students may learn in-person “due to their unique needs,” a Public Health Madison & Dane County release said.
Public Health Madison & Dane County Communications Supervisor Sarah Mattes said in a subsequent email that the update was driven by a determination that “free appropriate public education is guaranteed under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.”
After discussion with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, "it became evident that some of these services for students with disabilities/IEPs cannot be provided virtually. As a result, we amended the order,” Mattes said.
Monona Grove
Monona Grove School District officials said today they will bring some students with disabilities back to school buildings soon for in-person instruction, in light of the revised public health order.
Director of Communications and Community Engagement Katy Byrnes Kaiser said the district will start by bringing in students aged 18-21 who may need support or job coaching. Byrnes Kaiser said the school district hopes to begin doing that as soon as possible, as early as next week.
Administrators were meeting today to discuss when that will specifically begin, and whether students will learn in cohorts or individually with teachers.
More students with disabilities and IEPs will be brought back for limited face-to-face instruction in coming weeks, Byrnes Kaiser said.
Monona Grove is going to take a gradual approach to bringing special education students back, starting with those who made “limited progress” on their goals last spring, a release on the district’s website said. That may be because those students didn’t have access to virtual instruction or weren’t fully provided the special education services outlined in their IEPs, the website continued.
District officials have publicly said that virtual learning is challenging for special needs students. And after the Aug. 21 order was announced that closed in-person school to all students in grades three and up, Byrnes Kaiser said Monona Grove administrators advocated to the health department to allow in-person instruction for special education.
“There were some students for whom virtual learning does not work at all,” Byrnes Kaiser said. “We also have a legal obligation to serve students with IEPs and students with disabilities in a very specific way.”
Byrnes Kaiser said the idea to instruct higher-risk students in classrooms this fall, in a limited capacity, isn’t new. Prior to Aug. 21, Monona Grove was going to allow select students into school buildings for in-person services, Byrnes Kaiser said. That was part of the district’s fall 2020 plans, presented to the school board on Aug. 13.
