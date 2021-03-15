The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tiah J. Meigs. Tiah was last seen leaving Wisconsin Heights High School, getting into a vehicle with a known acquaintance on Thursday, March 11, 2021 around 3:15pm.
Detectives have information Tiah was near Camden Road in the City of Madison later in the day on March 11, 2021. Tiah’s family is concerned for her welfare and attempts to locate her have been unsuccessful.
Tiah has ties to the Black Earth area, Camden Road area of Madison and possibly in Sun Prairie. If you see Tiah, please immediately call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345. If anyone has information or has had recent contact with Tiah, please call the Dane County Tipline at 608-284-6900.
