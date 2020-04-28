Lori Dahlhauser was recently asked by her friend to take pictures of her husband for his birthday. Little did she know how much this small request was going to take off and serve as a major morale booster for Cottage Grove residents struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dahlhauser went over and took some shots of the entire family sitting on its front porch. Those pictures were posted on Facebook, and before she knew it, Dahlhauser, who works full-time as a court clerk for the city of Madison and has twin teenaged sons, received a robust number of requests from families who wanted their pictures taken while posing on their porches. She has received as many as 30 requests a week after her Facebook friends and other acquaintances found out what she was doing.
Through it all, Dahlhauser has loved every minute of it.
“People have told me they are happy, and it’s made me happy that I’ve been able to do it,” she said.
Families posing for these pictures have been given three options on how to compensate her.
“You can give me a bottle of wine, which I will never turn down,” Dahlhauser said. “You can give me any kind of a donation or you can make your own donation. Or you can give me nothing.”
Dahlhauser said cash donations are put into a GoFundMe page that helps buy lunches and dinners for doctors and nurses who have been very busy during the COVID-19 crisis.
She will also provide the pictures on a flash drive so families may save them for posterity.
“People seem really happy to see me,” Dahlhauser said. “It’s a good way to catch up with people and their kids.”
Officiating weddings
While Dahlhauser has been busy donating her time to photograph Cottage Grove families, another one of her side hustles has seen a drop in activity due to COVID-19. Dahlhauser is also a wedding officiant who has performed 170 weddings since she first began in 2009. While her busy months are April through October, many weddings booked earlier have been rescheduled for a later date when hopefully, the danger of the virus passes.
“I’ve talked to some couples that have really been devastated by this,” Dahlhauser said. “It’s a tough season so far.”
She said Wisconsin has very relaxed rules when it comes to qualifications for marrying people. Wedding officiants are only required to be adults and over the age of 18.
Yet, Dahlhauser decided to become credentialed to provide her with more credibility and to make people more comfortable. She received the official title of minister via the internet from the Universal Life Church, a nondenominational religious organization with better than 20 million ordained ministers worldwide.
Most of her services are performed at a neutral site with no church affiliation involved. She has worked destination weddings in Iowa and Florida, but none of the places outside the United States where couples may tie the knot such as Mexico or the Bahamas.
Dahlhauser charges a flat fee of $400 to perform a ceremony, but she is deeply involved from the time couples contact her until the service is completed. She often receives texts, emails and phone calls from brides asking what type of veil to wear or from grooms wanting to know the best places to go on the honeymoon.
“I’ve done weddings where it ends up being $6 an hour because I spend so much time planning it,” Dahlhauser said.
She obtains clients through word of mouth or an online service where she advertises called The Knot. Couples of the opposite sex or the same sex contact her for a consultation.
“I give them a description of what I do, and they decide when and if they want to meet,” Dahlhauser said. “I always ask: How did you meet, how did you get engaged, and why do you want to get married? I like getting to know them. If they decide to book me, we go on from there.”
On the day of the ceremony, Dahlhauser will arrive early enough to offer assistance when needed. She has pinned flowers on groomsmen’s coat lapels and helped the bride with the long train on her dress if she needs to go to the restroom.
Dahlhauser has learned that planning a wedding through her is a lot more carefree than going through an organized religion where there might be restrictions on liturgy, music and the number of people that participate.
“Every couple has an idea of what their special day is going to be. They can pick their own venue, plan their own ceremony, have control over the day that they want,” Dahlhauser said.
With 11 years of matrimonial experience, she advises couples planning their nuptials to have fun with the process and not get stressed.
“It’s only one day. You don’t get to redo it, but try to make it as happy as you can,” Dahlhauser said. “Ask for help if you need it and stay organized.”
