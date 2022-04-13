 Skip to main content
Jacob Frederickson second at Stoughton Country Club

The Monona Grove boys golf teams competed at the Stoughton Country Club Invitational on Monday, April 11 with the Silver Eagles taking fifth.

Jacob Frederickson (78) finished two shots off of the lead of Devin Raven (76) of Madison Memorial, tying for second overall. Noah Frederickson tied for 15th overall with an 85.

Jordan Hibner carded an 88, Mitch Hackel scored100 and Tyler Genschaw scored a 103, which was dropped from the team tally. 

Team scores: Madison Memorial 317, Verona 327, Edgerton 334 Stoughton 350, Monona Grove 351, Fort Atkinson 363, Monroe 373, Evansville 381, Sauk Prairie 381, McFarland 414, Jefferson 464.

